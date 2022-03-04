Panasonic Suspends Business With Russia, Issues Statement Expressing Concern For Ukraine

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many companies are either suspending their products or service in Russia or suspending their transaction with Russia due to their unjustified attack on Ukraine. On the ninth day of the war, Japanese multinational company, Panasonic has suspended its transactions with Russia.

The company issued a statement on its official website saying that they have chosen to cease transactions with Russia in principle due to economic, logistical, and other practical obstacles. It further stated that they are deeply worried about the current situation in Ukraine and they wish to extend their heartfelt condolences to everyone who has been affected by this situation.

It also said that it hopes that peace and security would return to the world as soon as possible. The company claims that the group will continue to monitor events and provide humanitarian aid as needed. It continued by stating that as a preliminary step, they have decided to send roughly 20 million yen to the Polish Red Cross, which is assisting individuals who have fled Ukraine to nearby Poland, and to Peace Winds Japan, which is a non-governmental organisation that is assisting Ukraine.

Other companies cutting ties with Russia

In the meanwhile, many corporations have announced plans to restrict sales or services in Russia since Russia started its military operation in Ukraine last week. Apple has suspended all of its product sales in Russia, expressing great concern over the Russian invasion and solidarity with those suffering as a result of the violence. Google has also barred Russian state media outlets from running ads on its platforms. Google Maps has been banned in Ukraine to help preserve the safety of local communities and their inhabitants. Earlier today, Airbnb, which is an American home rental company, halted operations in Russia and Belarus.

Severe sanctions on Russia

The US and EU have imposed severe sanctions on Russia and they are looking to sanction more as Ursula von der Leyen, who is the president of the European Commission stated on Thursday that if the situation in Ukraine worsens, the EU would adopt extra measures against Russia. On the other hand, an official of the European Union has stated that sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine are beginning to have an impact on Russia.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock