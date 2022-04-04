Pantsir Missiles: Here's All About One Of Russia's Strongest Arsenal Being Deployed In War

As the battle to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty entered day 40 on Monday, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a war footage wherein eight stars can be seen marked on the windshield of a Pantsir S1 Missile System. According to sources, these eight stars mean at least seven aircraft and one helicopter being taken down. Apart from the eight stars, another thing that can be noticed in front of the vehicle is the letter 'Z' which signifies victory.

What is Pantsir S1 missile system?

The Pantsir S1 missile system can be counted among Russia's strongest arsenal, as it is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system that can annihilate the enemy in the sky from the ground. The anti-aircraft artillery system is a self-propelled missile system that provides point air defence against aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and even precision munitions. Pantsir missile system has been developed in a bid to provide enhanced protection to air defence troops against enemy attacks, especially at low to extremely low altitudes.

Zelenskyy Visits Bucha Genocide Site

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached the massacre site of Bucha where several civilian bodies were found to be in a horrific state. Addressing the media from Bucha, Zelenskyy stated that it was 'very difficult' to continue talks with Russia with reports of civilian brutalities being reported on a daily basis. He further vowed that his country would not rest until it has identified those responsible for the atrocities.

"The longer the Russian Federation delays the meeting, the worse it is for them, and in principle for this war. Because every day when our troops come in and reoccupy certain territories, you see what is happening. It is very difficult to talk when you see what they have done here," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian Pravda.

"Every day people are found there in barrels, in cellars, strangled and simply tortured. Therefore, I believe that if they (Russians) need to think something, then think faster," he added.

Russia building up troops for an offensive in eastern Ukraine: Report

It is pertinent to note that Russian troops are regrouping and are trying to improve their tactical positions in southern Ukraine, according to the country's Armed Forces. As the conflict continued for the 40th day, Kyiv claimed that Russian troops were forming new units to send more personnel into the Ukrainian territory. West has accused Kremlin of recruiting foreign mercenaries and soldiers, including those from Syria and Georgia.