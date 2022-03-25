Paralyzed Ukrainian Model Recalls Fleeing From Kyiv; 'My Wheelchair Broke, I Was Scared'

Paralyzed Ukrainian model Oksana Kononets made a safe escape to the United States after Russia launched a full-fledged military offensive on Ukraine. During an interaction with Fox News, Kononets detailed how her wheelchair broke as she and her mother flee from Kyiv, amidst constant shelling and bombardments. She recalled being 'scared and tired' throughout the journey while thinking about her home country.

'My wheelchair broke, I was scared': Oksana Kononets

As Kyiv was bombed, Kononets and her mom took their luggage and headed to the train station, where they saw a massive crowd. However, they were determined to leave, she asserted. "I remember how Kyiv was bombed. I remember everything. Mama took our luggage and we headed to the train station. We didn’t know which direction to go. We just found a free space on the train and started to move. It was a huge crowd. But we needed to leave," she said.

The Ukrainian model revealed it was hard to make it out for her as her wheelchair suddenly broke and they tried every possible way to fix it. She added, "It was very hard to bring my wheelchair to the train. One part broke. We tried to do everything we could to fix it. We also didn’t know where to stay. Should we stay in Ukraine? In Warsaw? Or somewhere else in Europe? I was scared and very tired. We needed to be safe."

After making a safe return to the US, Kononets continues to think of her friends who stayed behind to help as volunteers amid the Russia-Ukraine War. "Throughout our journey, all we could think about was Ukraine and what was happening to my country, my people. My friends stayed to serve and protect Ukraine and help as volunteers. I think of them constantly", she concluded.

As per the news outlet, the 29-year-old model injured her spine at age 19 after an unfortunate fall from the fifth floor. She was left paralyzed and uses a wheelchair since 2012. During her escape, she onboarded a harrowing 11-hour long journey on a train to Poland. From there, she and her mother reached Netherlands and eventually landed in Los Angeles on March 5.

Image: Instagram/@oksanakononets