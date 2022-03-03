Amid the chaotic series of events in Ukraine, Indian students who landed safely at Delhi airport after encountering horrific situations in the war-torn country were welcomed by their parents with tears and a long hug in order to believe that their children were now safe. It has become a common picture at Delhi International airport to witness several fathers, who are generally considered "hard-hearted", sobbing while hugging their children. While mothers, who are considered the most caring person for their children, kiss their children on the forehead with dual feelings-- 'sad' as their children have to face critical situations in Ukraine and 'joyful' to see their children back to their homeland.

Watch: Indian students in Ukraine land safely and met their parents at Delhi airport

It is worth mentioning that Russia engaged with Ukrainian forces on February 24-- two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Since then, the Indian government swung into action and has been evacuating its nationals from the war-torn country. As of Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's border since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and as many as 15 flights were scheduled over the next 24 hours.

PM Modi chairs special meeting on evacuation

Meanwhile, a special flight from Poland carrying Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday.

Garima, who studies medicine in Chernivtsi, Ukraine told ANI, "The situation is very bad in Ukraine. There is a red alert in almost every city. It is very difficult to cross the border. There is no vehicle. It took us five days to reach India overall. Now I feel relieved."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials. On Wednesday, PM Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv. Both the leaders also discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI