Paris Olympics 2024: Group Of 35 Nations Support Bans On Athletes From Russia And Belarus

A group of 35 countries demanded the reinstatement of bans on Russian and Belarusian athletes as the world inches towards the 2024 Paris Olympics. According to Sky News, the Lithuanian sports minister revealed that the countries are insisting to reimpose the bans in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. The colossal list of nations also includes countries like the UK, the US, Germany and Australia. The move came after the International Olympic Committee revealed earlier this month, that it is planning to find ways to let Russian and Belarusian athletes participate in the game as neutrals.

According to Sky News, countries like Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark backed the calls for the ban of the athletes as they expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian allies. Countries like Poland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have also criticised the move by the IOC in the past. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkyy has expressed his anger on several occasions after the news broke out.

Zelenskky’s anger and the Olympic saga

The Ukrainian president called out the Russian presence in the 2024 games as something that “stains everything with blood - even the white flag (of the Olympics)". Zelesnkyy also hurled criticism against Russia during a virtual summit of sports ministers organised by the United Kingdom. "While Russia kills and terrorizes, representatives of the terrorist state have no place at sports and Olympic competitions,” he said at the summit. "And it cannot be covered up with some pretended neutrality or a white flag. The mere presence of representatives of the terrorist state is a manifestation of violence and lawlessness,” he added.

The saga started when the IOC stated that it will find “pathways” to let Belarusian and Russian authorities participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic games as neutral. This was a diversion from the previously held stance by the IOC. The committee had said earlier that it had no plans to let both delegations participate in the games. After the news broke out Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait hinted that Ukraine might boycott the games if the Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to take part. However, the Lithuanian Sports Minister, Jurgita Siugzdiniene made it clear that a boycott is not required. "We are going in the direction that we would not need a boycott because all countries are unanimous," Siugzdiniene asserted.