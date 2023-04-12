Penned By Zelenskyy, A Letter From War-torn Ukraine Seeks PM Modi's Help

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's desperate call for help reached India on Wednesday through a letter penned by the Ukrainian president himself to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a three-day visit to India, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova delivered Zelenskyy's letter to the Indian Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi.

In the note, Zelenskyy urged PM Modi to help Ukraine battle Russian aggression by providing humanitarian aid such as medicines, equipment and other vital supplies. The letter showcases how the embattled leader has turned to India for help, counting on the nation's crucial support as Russia carries out the invasion of Ukraine.

"Dzhaparova also called on Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi. Besides holding discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, she handed over a letter from President Zelenskyy, addressed to Prime Minister Modi. Ukrainian request for additional humanitarian supply, including medicines and medical equipment was also shared by her," reads a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ukraine's Emine Dzhaparova meets Meenakashi Lekhi

Taking to Twitter, the deputy FM shed light on the "fruitful" discussion she had with Lekhi. "Briefed Minister on #Ukraine's efforts to fight unprovoked aggression. Discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields, in a particular culture. Bookshelves and audio guides under the patronage of @ZelenskaUA will be available soon in India," she wrote.

On the other hand, Lekhi also took to the social media platform to echo PM Modi's renowned stance on the raging conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "Today's era is not of war. Not a time for War - PM @narendramodi. Pleased to meet Ukrainian First Dy FM @EmineDzheppar. Exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. Cultural ties and women empowerment also figured in the discussion. Ukraine was assured of enhanced humanitarian assistance," she tweeted.

I was glad to pass @M_Lekhi a letter from #Ukraine's President @ZelenskyyUa to 🇮🇳 Prime Minister@narendramodi. As our countries 🇮🇳&🇺🇦 have mutual interests & visions, intensified dialogue on the highest level will be fruitful for our people and security in the world. pic.twitter.com/U6NQe7K5KI — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) April 11, 2023

Pleased to meet Ukrainian First Dy FM @EmineDzheppar. Exchanged views on bilateral & global issues of mutual interest. Cultural ties & women empowerment also figured in the discussion. Ukraine was assured of enhanced humanitarian assistance. pic.twitter.com/YmzQ6o7LbG — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) April 11, 2023

Since the war broke out last year, India has maintained its "not an era of war" ideology, while also being ready at all times to come to the rescue. In a telephonic conversation held between PM Modi and Zelenskyy last October, the former emphasised that there can be "no military solution," to the conflict, only peaceful dialogue. The premier also asserted that India is more than willing to contribute to any peace efforts made by Ukraine or Russia to end the war.