The Pentagon acknowledged that Ukraine's summer counteroffensive is an underwhelming, slow-burning spectacle than some had anticipated. Addressing reporters on Friday, Colin Kahl, the US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, admitted that Washington decided to provide cluster bombs to Kyiv in a bid to finally get the ball rolling.

"We want to make sure that the Ukrainians have sufficient artillery to keep them in the fight in the context of the current counteroffensive, and because things are going a little slower than some had hoped,” he said shortly after US President Joe Biden approved the contentious plan, according to a transcript published by the website of the Department of Defence.

Kahl insisted that the decision to deliver the controversial bombs was made keeping in mind “the urgency of the moment.” Furthermore, the senior Pentagon official described the munitions as a "bridge” that will keep the situation of the war steady until the United States and other Western partners can boost the production of 155mm artillery shells for Ukraine.

How has the counteroffensive panned out so far?

Disappointing, to say the least. Despite heavy planning and even heavier assistance packages, Kyiv's much-needed counteroffensive has failed to produce significant outcomes, with one Russian official deeming it as nothing more than a waste of critical weapons.

"The notorious, ‘very serious,’ counteroffensive, at least its first stage, has yielded practically no result, but for a lot of destroyed NATO vehicles and enormous losses in manpower," Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Russia-controlled Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told the television channel Rossiya-24 in an interview.

So far, Russia has emerged successful in foiling Ukrainian attacks. Earlier this week, Russia's FSB security service announced that it was able to thwart an attack on Moscow-installed head of the Crimean peninsula and apprehended a suspect in the matter. "An assassination attempt organized by Ukraine's special services targeting the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, was foiled," FSB said in a statement.