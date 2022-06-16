Pentagon Chief Austin Hails Commitment Of Allies Towards Strengthening Ukraine's Defence

As the war rages on in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donbass, more than 50 nations have pledged to get military capabilities, such as the weaponry into the hands of Ukraine’s military battling Russian invaders, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III said in Brussels on June 16, hailing the military cooperation. After chairing the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Austin affirmed that the ally nations have agreed to provide Ukraine “what it needs to fight the battle developing in the Donbass region of the country.”

Speaking alongside the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, US defence secretary said after the meeting also attended by Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the NATO headquarters, that President Joe Biden has also approved a $1 billion security assistance package for Ukraine to counter the invading Russian troops’ assaults. The aid would include multiple launch rocket system munitions, 18 more 155 mm M777 towed howitzers and the tactical vehicles to tow them, and 36,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley answer questions during a press conference at NATO headquarters, Brussels. Credit: US DoD

"I'm especially pleased that defense leaders from some 50 countries came together here today," US Defense Secretary Austin said. "It's a testament to the on-the-ground impact of this contact group that it continues to grow,” he continued.

Austin informed that the new military aid will include $650 million in security assistance initiative funds that will help Ukrainian forces defend their territorial integrity with two additional Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems, and thousands of secure radios, night vision devices, thermal sights and other optics. At least 50 countries will participate in building Ukraine's military capabilities to fight the Russians. According to Austin, Germany has agreed to provide three multiple-launch rocket systems and guided MLRS munitions to Ukraine. European nation Slovakia, meanwhile, has announced that it will supply MI-series helicopters and the rocket ammunition.

"We also discussed important new artillery donations from many countries, including Canada, Poland and the Netherlands,” the US Secretary of Defense has said.

US contact group working on training portion for weapon system for Ukraine

US Defense Secretary informed that the contact group is now working on the training course for the weapon system, a trained crew and munitions supplied by all of these allies and partner nations. Ukraine Defense Contact Group first came together in April at a meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. There was a virtual meeting of the group last month. "Since the contact group first came together nearly three months ago, we built tremendous momentum for donations and delivery of military assistance," Austin said. "And after this afternoon's discussions, we're not just going to maintain that momentum; we're going to move even faster and push even harder."

"To date, we have trained 420 Ukrainians on the M777 howitzer, 300 Ukrainians on the self-propelled M109 [howitzer], 129 on the M113 armoured personnel carrier, 100 on unmanned aerial systems, and 60 most recently graduated today on the [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System]," Gen Mark Milley said. He pointed that Ukraine’s forces had demanded for 10 battalions of artillery, adding that at least twelve battalions of artillery were delivered. The contact group has also delivered 97,000 anti-tank systems, he said. "That's more than there are tanks in the world,” Gen Mark Milley added. Of the 200 tanks that Ukraine’s military demanded, 237 tanks have already been delivered.

“They [Ukraine military] asked for 100 infantry fighting vehicles; they got over 300. We've delivered, roughly speaking, 1,600 or so air defense systems and about 60,000 air defense rounds,” Gen Mark Milley informed.

HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is an important military asset delivered to Ukraine. US military is training HIMARS crews one platoon at a time in Germany, said Milley. “We will transfer HIMARs systems, ammunition and trained crews for operational use in the defense of Ukraine," Milley furthermore informed.