Pentagon Clarifies US Troops Were 'liaising' Ukrainian Forces In Poland, Not Training

US Defense Department, on Tuesday, clarified that American troops in Poland were “liaising” Ukrainian forces as they hand over weapons to them but not training them “in the classic sense”. Earlier this week, American President Joe Biden created a controversy after he declared that his troops were helping to train Ukrainian soldiers in Poland. However soon after, US NSA Jake Sullivan denied the claim and said “We do, of course, have U.S. troops defending NATO territory."

"It's not training in the classic sense that many people think of training. I would just say it's liaising," Kirby said on Tuesday stopping short of revealing details of the operation. It is imperative to note that the US, like any other western country, has refrained from getting directly involved in the war. It had, additionally, stopped training Ukrainian troops in the western part of the country, earlier this year.

This comes as delegates from Russia and Ukraine held the latest round of negotiations in Istanbul late on Tuesday, following which Kremlin announced that it would retreat from Kyiv and Chernihiv. Soon after, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby warned that the world shouldn’t be fooled by the Russians highlighting that it was a strategy alteration to focus on more successful military objectives. “We believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine."

“The Russians have said they are withdrawing forces from around Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, and so far, reports show that some — but not many — Russian forces have indeed moved away from the area. But where those troops are going and why is likely less about signalling a willingness to end a bloody and illegal war, and more about repositioning of forces elsewhere to focus on alternative and potentially more successful military objectives,” Pentagon warned.

Meanwhile, Kirby also said that despite the Russian withdrawal, the Ukrainian capital could not be considered safe. "Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv," he said. However, its continued shelling across the country, including Kyiv, indicates that it could still inflict major damage on Ukraine.

