Pentagon Conducted 4 Cybersecurity Hunt Forward Operations In Ukraine In Recent Years

Pentagon on Thursday said, that it has conducted four cybersecurity Hunt Forward operations in Ukraine in recent years, including around the time that Russia launched a full-scale military operation. A mission was also conducted just before the beginning of what Russia labels as the "special military operation" in 2022. US Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) chief Gen. Paul Nakasone was quoted as saying by Sputnik that the US military has been playing a vital role in safeguarding the cyber defences of Ukraine at the hearing of the US House Armed Services Committee. The US conducted 47 missions in 22 countries on 70 different networks since the time it launched Hunt Forward operations in 2018 to deter election interference from overseas.

"These four operations" were "extremely successful," he noted, adding that these missions involved the cooperation of the US military and Ukrainian "partners" in order to effectively identify Russian malware and other threats. “We were able to reassure our partner that we are going to provide support. And I think that among all the different things that occurred, it is incredibly important,” the US General stressed.

UK plays 'very significant' role in Ukraine's cybersecurity

It was earlier reported that the UK's cyber spies have donned a key role to protect ally Ukraine against Russia's cyber-attacks since Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered an all-out invasion. Leo Docherty, a junior minister for the UK’s foreign office, stated that the damage caused by Russia’s cyber-attacks against Ukraine would have been “very significant” without the assistance of the UK. Docherty claimed that Britain had bolstered its defences against cyber-attacks amid "a very significant cyber threat from Russia," adding that UK's spies were "already on the frontline," according to his statement carried by British broadcaster Sky news. "We have raised our own preparations and our own defences,” UK's junior foreign office minister also reiterated.

Just last month, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had warned of a “massive [cybersecurity] danger” that could hit Ukraine including disinformation, sabotage, and spying attacks. German minister Faeser noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been putting huge resources into cyber-attacks as a key part of his war of aggression during an interview with Funke Mediengruppe. “The cybersecurity concerns have been exacerbated by the war. The attacks of pro-Russia hackers have increased,” the German minister had iterated.