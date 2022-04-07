As the Russian forces have repositioned to concentrate on fighting in the east of Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the shift could extend the conflict longer than was earlier expected. The official said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shifted his forces to intensify the protest in a particular region. "The fact Putin is going to concentrate on a smaller region certainly presents the possibility that the violence will continue, it could even intensify in that part of Ukraine," he said as per an official statement.

"It (war) could even intensify in that part of Ukraine. And because we expect -- fully expect that the Ukrainians will keep fighting for this area, which belongs to them, and they've been fighting over it for eight years, could extend the conflict longer than anybody wants to see it go. But you can't be perfectly predictive about this," Kirby stated.

Notably, the response from Kirby came when the reporters asked about the statement of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, who had earlier said that the war in Ukraine could go on for years. The top US military officer told lawmakers that the conflict in Europe "is likely to drag on for years to come". Meanwhile, clarifying Miley's statement, Kirby said he did not think anybody knew the end date of the war if it was not brought to an end through diplomacy. "It's impossible to know that. I would tell you that it could end today. It could end today if Mr Putin did the right thing and sat down in good faith with the Ukrainians, withdrew all his troops, sent them home, and respected Ukrainian sovereignty."

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine in February, nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. The Russian aggression further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodyanka, where piles of bodies were found, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a captivating country into a 'graveyard' within 43 days of the war. After the discovery of the Bucha genocide, the West and Europe echoed for tougher action against the "war criminals".

Image: AP