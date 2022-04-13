Pentagon Officials To Meet Weapon Manufactures To Discuss Arms Supply To Ukraine

US Department of Defense will host leaders from the top eight weapons manufacturers to discuss the industry’s capacity to meet Ukraine’s arms needs if the war with Russia continues for years, Washington Post reported. The meeting, which is scheduled for later today, will be conducted by the Pentagon's Office of Acquisition and Sustainment, which is responsible for procuring weapons for the country. The meet is expected to last 90 minutes and would be attended by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

The demand for American weapons has spiraled significantly since the Russian Federation launched a military offensive on Ukraine late in February. President Joe Biden has already bankrolled millions in military aid to Kyiv. A recent report further revealed that he is mulling an additional US$750 million to strengthen the Ukrainian military. Previously, the Pentagon had said that the most useful weapons are smaller systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

What is happening in Ukraine?

In the latest development, leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia announced that they are heading to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "We are visiting Ukraine to show strong support to the Ukrainian people, will meet dear friend President Zelenskyy,“ Estonian President Alar Karis said in his Twitter post. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic said that they were training Ukrainian soldiers to combat Russian forces. Late on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested swapping pro-Russia soldiers in return for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

US likely to expand military aid

According to media reports, citing a US official, US President Joe Biden's administration is "likely" to expand its military aid to Ukraine and the Pentagon is discussing the transfer of sophisticated equipment including armoured vehicles. The new artillery supply is also reported to comprise Humvees, a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV).

Apart from the unmanned surface vehicles, the aid package would also include sea drones or drone ships and Mi-17 helicopters, according to US officials, as reported by NBC news. Some defence pieces of equipment could also be included before the assistance package is finalised, the US official informed. Washington is also "seriously" considering sending a short-range anti-ship missile in the "package that's built around the idea of larger-scale combat," a former US official described, under conditions of anonymity.