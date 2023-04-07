Pentagon Probing Leak Of US And NATO Military Plans For Ukraine Amid Ongoing War: Report

Top officials in the Biden administration have reported that classified war documents outlining confidential US and NATO plans for bolstering the Ukrainian military ahead of a planned assault against Russia were recently uploaded to various social media platforms. The sources mentioned in a New York Times report have stated that the Pentagon is currently conducting an investigation to determine the individuals responsible for the leak, which was initially shared on both Twitter and Telegram, the platforms utilized by over 500 million users and readily available in Russia.

According to military experts, the leaked documents have been altered in some sections from their original form, exaggerating US assessments of Ukrainian military casualties while downplaying the number of Russian troops killed. Analysts believe that these modifications may be part of a disinformation campaign orchestrated by Moscow. Despite this, the release of the original documents, which include photographs of charts outlining anticipated weapons deliveries, battalion strengths, and other operational plans, represents a major breach in U.S. intelligence efforts to assist Ukraine.

Biden administration officials have been actively attempting to remove the leaked documents from social media platforms, but as of Thursday evening, they had not yet succeeded, according to the Times report. Sabrina Singh, the Deputy Press Secretary at the Pentagon, confirmed that the matter is being reviewed by the department. While the documents do not contain explicit details about battle plans, such as the timing, location, or methods of Ukraine's intended offensive, U.S. officials believe that it will occur within the next month.

Why do the documents matter?

The documents, which are five weeks old, provide a snapshot of the American and Ukrainian perspective as of March 1st, outlining the resources and equipment that Ukrainian troops may require for the campaign. For Russian military planners, field generals, and intelligence analysts, the leaked documents likely provide a wealth of valuable insights.

Among the notable details disclosed in the documents is the rate at which Ukraine is expending its U.S.-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), which are capable of launching long-range attacks on targets such as ammunition depots, infrastructure, and troop concentrations. The Pentagon has not publicly revealed the pace at which Ukrainian troops are utilizing these munitions, but the leaked documents offer this information.