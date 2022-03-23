After Russia refused to rule out any potential use of nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, Pentagon said such comments were reckless and “not the way a responsible nuclear power should act.”

Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told CNN on Tuesday that Russia could consider using nuclear weapons if it faced an “existential threat.” The Pentagon has called Moscow's rhetoric about the use of nuclear weapons 'dangerous.'

"This is not how a responsible nuclear power should work," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. "Pentagon officials do not see anything that would lead us to conclude that we need to change our position of strategic deterrence. We control everything as best we can," he added.

As reported, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that Russia has not yet achieved any of its military goals in Ukraine, and refused to deny that Moscow could resort to the use of nuclear weapons.

"We have a concept of domestic security, and it's public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So, if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept," news agencies cited Peskov as saying.

Peskov's comment came amid continued tensions over the possibility of Moscow using nuclear weapons in the ongoing war. with Ukraine. It is widely agreed that Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

The US steps up sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden and his European counterparts are expected to impose fresh sanctions against Russia and also tighten existing sanctions, during his trip to Brussels this week. Biden will also discuss long-term adjustments to NATO force posture in case of nuclear weapons use.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for more pressure on Russia as the war appears to be entering a deadlock. In his Monday's video address, Zelenskyy informed that about 100,000 people are still stuck in the port city of Mariupol under a “complete blockade” and are suffering under “inhumane conditions.” Russian airstrikes have turned the besieged port city into the “ashes of a dead land,” the city council said.

Image: AP