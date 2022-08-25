Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Pentagon stated that the issue of providing fighter jets to Ukraine is on the table but no final decision has been taken so far. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, August 24, Dr Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, stated that the US is focused on providing fourth-generation fighter aircraft to Ukraine, but it will take a few years to facilitate their delivery.

"So, you know, as it relates to future aircrafts, fourth generation aircraft, for example, even if we were to provide those now, they wouldn't arrive for years, so we've been focused on as it relates to their fighter aircraft on what they need for the to support the current efforts to hold in the east and perhaps going on a counter offensive," he stated, as per a press release by the US Department of Defense.

"As it relates to aircraft, our current priority is making sure that Ukrainians can use the aircraft they currently have to generate effects in the ongoing conflict," he added.

Dr Kahl further stated that the US is making a concerted effort to consider carefully the systems Ukraine should have in the current situation, as well as how important it is for them to be able to afford and maintain them. He also assured Ukraine on the occasion of its 31st Independence Day that the US would continue to provide all the necessary assistance to counter the Russian aggression.

'Russia's efforts have not succeeded and will not succeed': US

The US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy further stated that the war has entered its sixth month but Russia is not going to succeed in Ukraine. "We are now six months into Russia's brutal, premeditated invasion of Ukraine. Russia's efforts have not succeeded and will not succeed. We are committed to sustained security assistance as Ukraine defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Dr Kahl remarked.

He stressed that the US has decided to increase its security assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) by providing an additional $2.98 billion in aid to the war-torn country.

"Vladimir Putin seems to believe that Russia can win the long game, outlasting the Ukrainians in their will to fight. This USAI package is a tangible demonstration that this is yet another Russian miscalculation," Dr Kahl added. It should be noted here that the US has continued to provide continued support to Ukraine since the onset of the war in late February. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to the Biden administration for its unwavering support to Kyiv.

Image: AP