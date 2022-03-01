Pentagon Seeks To Start Military Backchannels With Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis: Report

As tensions between Moscow and Ukraine expand by the day, Pentagon officials on Monday sought to establish military backchannels of communication with Russia to prevent escalation of the conflict into nuclear war. According to a detailed report by Politico, two officials at the US Defence Department informed that urgent behind-the-scenes efforts are underway to lay an outline of contact with Russian counterparts. The links are being seen as vital contacts to discuss respective perspectives or "red lines" and eliminate misunderstanding.

"Now that Ukrainian airspace is in dispute and being contested and Ukrainian airspace runs right up alongside NATO airspace, we have conveyed to the Russians that we believe a conduit at the operational level is needed…so we can avoid miscalculations," a senior Pentagon official told Politico under conditions of anonymity.

The military backchannels will be set up on the communication lines that were laid out by Chairman of Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley and his Russian counterpart General Gerasimov when the two met in Helsinki last September. Notably, as per Sputnik, both the militaries have previous experience in country-to-country "deconfliction" contacts with an emergency hotline established in 2015 during the Syrian conflict when Russia and US-backed opposition forces. However, the Pentagon official clarified that Russia has not reverted "in terms whether they agree, whether they are willing to set something up."

The idea of military backchannels emerged at a time after Putin last weekend flagged a warning of nuclear readiness, saying that he has put deterrent forces on "special regime of combat duty." His move, as reported, was in response to aggressive statements" by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies. This has spurred fear among the West of an actual nuclear war. Notably, NATO for long has remained a cause of concern for Putin, who has seen its expansion in Eastern Europe as a threat to Russian security.

Russia-Ukraine war

For a recap, Kyiv and Moscow have remained at loggerheads since 2014, after Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. The standoff expanded after Moscow deployed over 1,50,000 troops along the east Ukrainian borders. On February 21, Russia escalated the crisis by formally recognising the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine and later on February 24 unleashed unprovoked military operations on Ukraine.

So far, at least 352 civilians and military personnel have been killed on the Ukrainian side, in addition to massive infrastructural damages. Footages surfaced online showed thick mushroom clouds billowing from the impacted areas. Meanwhile, Russia continued its shelling the outskirts of the city. The countries step into the sixth day of devastation and destruction, pushing over millions out of their homes and thousands fleeing the country in fear of lives.

Meanwhile, as Russia and Ukraine entered into the fifth day of unbridled battle, delegations from both sides met at a Belarusian city near the Pripyat river to hold the first round of peace talks on Monday. The respective sides concluded the discussions to return to their capitals for further consultations. As per reports, the delegation is scheduled to meet for their second round in a few days.

(Image: AP)