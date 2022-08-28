Pentagon Signs $182mn Deal To Make Air Defence Systems For Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Amid its efforts to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Pentagon on Friday, August 26, has reached an agreement with the weaponry company, Raytheon, for purchasing the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) short-and medium-range anti-aircraft systems for the war-torn nation. The Pentagon has inked the contract which is worth over $182 million. According to a report from the US defence, “Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was awarded a $182,295,333 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems.”

The report further stated that the project will be carried out in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and is anticipated to be finished on August 23, 2024. It also added, “Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.”

The funds designated as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) will be used to pay for the purchase of the missile systems.

Earlier this month, Air Force Magazine said in an article that the NASAMS is considered to be a significant piece of equipment that might aid Ukrainian forces in shooting down Russian cruise missiles, which have until now been "nearly unimpeded" in their ability to attack targets in the nation.

US military aid to Kyiv

Besides this, the United States has announced earlier this week that Kyiv will receive nearly $3 billion in military help. According to the Tass report, Six NASAMS systems are specifically included in the new package. Moreover, a US official stressed that the funds will be used to pay for contracts for drones, weaponry, and other equipment that might not enter the battlefield for a year or two, Associated Press reported.

As per officials with knowledge of the situation, the current funding, unlike the majority of prior packages, is primarily intended to assist Ukraine in securing its medium- to the long-term defensive position. Earlier shipments, the majority of which were carried out under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, concentrated on providing Ukraine with the weapons and ammunition it most urgently required and contained stockpiled equipment that the Pentagon could quickly deploy.

The latest package is meant to assure Ukrainian leaders that the United States intends to maintain its support, irrespective of the day-to-day back and forth of the crisis, the officials said. It also provides longer-term help that Ukraine may utilise for any future defence requirements.

In the meantime, The Washington Post claimed by citing sources familiar with the situation that the US has started sending weaponry to war-torn Ukraine via sea. The publication on Saturday said that ships can transport massive volumes of cargo at once, allowing Kyiv to collect a greater stockpile of weapons despite the fact that the delivery of munitions by water is slower than by plane.

(Image: AP)