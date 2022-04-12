Pentagon Worried About Possible Russian Use Of Riot Control Agents In Ukraine: John Kirby

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated on Monday that they cannot verify the claims of Russian troops who used what appears to be a chemical weapon in Mariupol, Ukraine, however, officials are worried about the possibility of Russian deployment of riot control agents in Ukraine. Defense Department spokesman Kirby said that the Pentagon has been keeping a careful eye on the rumours of a probable Russian chemical weapons assault on the beleaguered Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

In a statement, Kirby said, “These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."

Furthermore, if chemical weapons were deployed by Russian forces in the crucial holdout city, it would be a huge aggravation of the war and a blatant challenge to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to intervene. Indicting the usage of the chemical weapon, Kirby noted that they have been aware of social media claims that Russian forces used a possible chemical weapon in Mariupol, Ukraine, however, he asserted, “We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Ukraine claims Russia has used some sort of toxic aerosol

In addition to this, the far-right Azov Regiment, one of the components of Ukraine's military forces functioning in the key port city that has come under catastrophic and uncontrollable Russian bombardment in recent weeks, was the first one to report the alleged usage of some sort of toxic aerosol dropped from a drone supposedly controlled by Russian forces. Late Monday, the unit reported that neighbouring troops were having difficulty breathing, US News reported.

Meanwhile, for several days, the US officials have warned that the Russian troops will almost probably continue to commit "atrocities" as it intensifies its attacks in Ukraine's eastern provinces.

Earlier while addressing the media on Monday, Kirby stated mentioning Russia's purported use of chemical weapons in the Syrian civil war as an example, “Russian leaders have shown in the past ... the brutality with which they conduct and prosecute their operations,” CNBC reported.

Apart from this, the United States wants Ukrainians to "win" the current war against Moscow, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. Kirby noted at a press briefing on Friday that Ukrainian lives had been lost and that the US wanted the violence to end. According to media reports, the Press Secretary said, “We want Ukrainians to win this war, to see Ukraine not have to fight for its own sovereignty as it has been for eight years.”

(Image: AP)