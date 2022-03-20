Pepsi Sparks Row Over Deal To Supply Scottish Potatoes To Russia Amid Global Sanctions

American multinational food firm Pepsi Co, on Saturday, triggered a global backlash after inking a fresh deal to export Scottish seed potatoes to the Russian Federation. In the wake of Vladimir Putin’s ‘unprovoked’ invasion of Ukraine, most of the West-led multinationals have halted the supply of products and services to Russia. However, as the trade deal was revealed, it was tagged as “immoral”.

Guess everyone needs to switch to coke. — Kent Langholz (@klangholz1) March 19, 2022

The potatoes are to be grown in Russia to make Crisps! They're not food for poor Russian citizens. — Beaglemum (@beaglesrockyes) March 19, 2022

What is the deal?

According to a report by the Times of London, Pepsi Co will supply 2,000 tons of Scottish seed potatoes in a deal that is estimated to be worth US$800,000. The vegetables will be produced Aberdeen based potato cultivators Saltire Seed. Notably, media reports suggested that Scotland’s government permitted the deal, however, Nicola Sturgeon's administration has denied the act.

PepsiCo, a multinational food, snack, and Beverage Corporation, that has been operating in Russia for over 60 years earlier this month announced that it was suspending sales of Pepsi-Cola as well as of its other global beverage brands such as 7Up and Mirinda, due to "horrific events occurring in Ukraine." In Russia, it also halted capital investments and advertising. However, milk, baby formula, and baby food will continue to be sold throughout the nation, according to the business.

We are suspending the production and sale of Pepsi and our global beverage brands in Russia. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/jmRKO1MP4h — PepsiCo (@PepsiCo) March 8, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war continues for the fourth week

Meanwhile, the Russia- Ukraine war has entered its fourth week. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday as their invasion of the former Soviet state continued for the fourth week. Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks now, continues to bear the brunt of Vladimir Putin’s aggression. Experts have opined that if Mariupol falls, it would mark a significant battleground victory for Russian troops. The city would allow Moscow to build a direct link between the annexed Crimean Peninsula and Eastern Ukrainian regions, controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.

Image: AP