Peskov Asserts Only Technical Issues Cause Reduction In Gas Supply Through Nord Stream

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that only technical issues result in inadequate gas supply from the Nord Stream pipeline. Speaking to reporters on July 21, Peskov stated that they should read the statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran where spoke about the compressor stations and issues recorded by Siemens, RIA Novosti reported. He said that the difficulties related to the unavailability of proper technical maintenance have been caused due to the restrictions imposed by European Union and European states.

According to Peskov, the restrictions imposed by EU member states do not allow the repair of equipment, including turbines operating at compressor stations. He stressed that these restrictions have not allowed the repair of equipment, including turbines functioning at compressor stations and have resulted in some units being unable to receive the necessary maintenance, as per the RIA Novosti report. He stated that Russian energy giant Gazprom remains committed to fulfilling its obligations toward supplying gas to other nations. He refuted the statements made by Western officials about Russia's attempts to pressurise Europe in the energy sector and called the allegations "false statements."

Canada allows return of turbine to Germany

Notably, Gazprom in June reduced the supply of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany citing technical issues over equipment that Siemens Energy in Canada did not return to Moscow due to sanctions imposed against Russia. The German government has rejected Gazprom’s technical reason for the gas reduction and accused Russia of making the decision for pushing up energy prices, according to AP. On July 10, Canada announced allowing the return of the repaired turbine to Germany for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumes gas supply

After being shut down for 10 days for maintenance, the pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Europe started operating on Thursday, July 21. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline operating under the Baltic Sea to Germany was shut down on July 11 for annual maintenance. The supply of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline began after 6 am on July 21. The operator said that they have completed all the maintenance works, however, it added that the supply was below the capacity like how it operated before the maintenance work, according to AP. Klaus Muller, the President of the German Federal Network Agency Bundesnetzagentur, said that Russia's energy behemoth Gazprom notified gas deliveries on Thursday of only about 30% of the pipeline's capacity, as per the AP report. He later took to his Twitter handle to announce that the supply of gas was above the amount notified by Gazprom and could reach around 40%.

