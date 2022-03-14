Pfizer Announces To Continue Drug Supply & End All Planned Investments In Russia Amid War

In response to Russia's unjustified war in Ukraine, US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc. has announced that they would stop all planned investments with local suppliers. However, they will continue to deliver medicines to Russia which includes cancer or cardiovascular therapies as halting them could result in the suffering of patients and potential loss of life. The pharmaceutical company, in a statement, announced that they stand with the international community across the public, private and civil sectors in opposing Russia's war against Ukraine. Pfizer, in the statement, asserted that the Russian action has resulted in a "brutal situation."

Furthermore, Pfizer stressed that the decision to not halt the supply of medicines to Russia has been adopted as it would violate the foundational principle of keeping patients first. However, the company announced that they will not continue to operate how they used to in the past in Russia. The drugmaker announced that they will immediately start donating the profits from all Russian subsidiaries to causes that provide humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine. The new donations announced by Pfizer will be in addition to the recently announced donations from the drugmaker to war-struck Ukraine.

Today we are announcing several updates to our company position in Russia, in response to the Russian war in Ukraine and the brutal situation it has created. pic.twitter.com/6c7qWTLC4z — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) March 14, 2022

No clinical trial of Pfizer in Russia

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical company announced that it will no longer initiate new clinical trials in Russia. Moreover, the company stated that they have decided to stop the recruitment of new patients in the ongoing clinical studies in Russia. Pfizer, in the statement, announced that they will work with Food and Drug Administration and other regulators to move all ongoing clinical trials to other sites outside of Russia. However, they will continue to provide medicines to the patients who have been involved in clinical trials. The company stressed that their decision has been taken according to patient-first values and they will help in strengthening Ukraine and its people with every amount of profit earned in Russia. Pfizer hailed Ukrainians for "valiantly" defending their country and freedom against "unprovoked and unjustified attack."

GlaxoSmithKline announces to not run ads in Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that many companies across banking, energy, tech and other pivotal sectors have decided to sever ties or reduce operations in Russia, however, the US-based pharmaceutical companies have stated that they plan to deliver medicines to Russian market. Johnson & Johnson has has halted patient enrollment in ongoing clinical trials in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing their spokesperson. GlaxoSmithKline has announced that they have decided to not run ads in Russia or not sign any agreement that directly supports the Russian administration or military. GlaxoSmithKline "utterly condemn" the action of Russia and the harm it’s causing to people in Ukraine.

Image: AP