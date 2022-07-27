Philippines Scraps Deal To Buy 16 Russian Military Choppers To Avoid Inviting US Sanctions

The Philippines recently terminated an agreement to buy 16 Russian military transport helicopters out of concern for potential sanctions by the United States, according to Philippine officials. During an interview with The Associated Press, Delfin Lorenzana, a former defence secretary, stated on Tuesday night that he cancelled the purchase of the Mi-17 helicopters for 12.7 billion pesos (or $227 million) in a decision made last month and authorised by then-President Rodrigo Duterte before their terms in office concluded on June 30.

Since America's escalating dispute with Russia due to the brutal invasion of Ukraine, Lorenzana told The Associated Press that "we could face sanctions" if the Philippines went forward with the agreement. According to him, American security authorities have been aware of Manila's choice and might provide the Philippine military with similar heavy-lift helicopters.

Furthermore, a military official from the Philippines stated that since a deal had already been signed, the helicopter purchase accord would go through a "termination process" once the decision was taken to cancel it. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that while the Russians can appeal, there is not much opportunity for the Philippine government to reconsider.

'Manila may have been subject to sanctions if the deal had gone through'

According to Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippine ambassador to Washington, if the helicopter purchase had gone through, Manila may have been subject to sanctions under a federal statute known as the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

In addition to this, underneath the helicopter purchase deal, which was inked last year's November, Sovtechnoexport of Russia was supposed to deliver the first batch of the multipurpose helicopters in around two years, The Associated Press reported.

Besides this, when questioned in March about whether the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have an impact on the deal, Lorenzana said, "We do not see any likelihood of it being scrapped as of this moment” and added that “only time can tell.”

At the time, Lorenzana claimed that the Philippines had paid the first payment in January. After the Philippines decided to pull out of the agreement, it was unclear what would happen to the money.

The Russian-made helicopters could have been used for combat, search and rescue operations, and medical evacuations in the Southeast Asian archipelago, which is often lashed by typhoons and other natural disasters, Philippine officials said.

Moreover, former President Duterte had voiced concerns about the global effects of the Russia-Ukraine war. In May, according to The Associated Press report, outgoing Philippine President Duterte slammed Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of people in Ukraine, saying "I kill criminals, I don't kill children and the elderly."

In statements broadcast in May, Duterte, who publicly refers to Putin as his idol and a friend—expressed his disapproval of Russia's invasion of Ukraine for the first time. He attributed the conflict to the rise in world oil prices that has hurt several nations, including the Philippines.

(Image: AP)