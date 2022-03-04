'Physical Integrity Of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Compromised, No Radioactive Leak': IAEA

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi addressed a press conference on Friday in the aftermath of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant attack confirming that the physical integrity of the plant had been compromised.

According to Grossi, the local fire brigade had successfully extinguished the fire that left two people injured. There was only one unit that was operating as of now, while the safety system of six plants had not been affected at all. Moreover, in a major relief, there was no release of radioactive material.

"Confirmed information is coming straight from the Zaporizhzhia power plant. The local fire brigade extinguished the fire and the safety system of six plants were not affected at all. There was no release of radioactive. The operator and regulator are telling us that situation continues to be extremely tense," said the IAEA DG.

"There is only one unit out of all that is operating and that too at 60% capacity. Unit 5 and 6 are in reserve, and 2 people have been injured. Those injured are not operators or technical people, they are personnel who worked there," he added.

Physical integrity of plant compromised: IAEA

Informing on the international organization's next steps, Rafael Mariano Grossi underlined that he had reminded member states of points that should never be compromised. "We had told them never to compromise the safety of the nuclear facility. Maintaining the physical integrity of nuclear facility very important. Communication is important and constant supply mandatory. But the physical integrity of the plant has been compromised. Fortunately, there was no radiation," he shared.

Grossi further stressed that states must agree on the principles and the same should never be compromised again. He also stated that it was time for action, and Ukraine had sent a request to the organisation.

"I have indicated to both Russia and Ukraine my availability & position to travel as soon as possible. We need to do something about it. Ukraine sent an immediate request for assistance. Given the complicated situation, my trip to this place would not be easy. But it wouldn't be impossible too. We have to be there, I have to be the first to be there," he said.

"Ukraine and forces present there have agreed not to compromise these principles. This is an unprecedented situation. The situation is very difficult to sustain and is very unstable, I am very much concerned. I pay homage to their courage, their bravery," he added.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant under Russia's control

After a fierce gun battle, the Russian military occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant on Friday, informed, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU). The agency issued a statement that a fire broke out at the training building outside the NPP which was extinguished by 6:20 AM (Ukraine Time). The fire, due to heavy shelling by Russian Army was localized on an area of ​​2,000 square meters, stated SNRIU. Security footage from the plant's main gate showed Russian troops engaged in active combat at the entrance of the site. The footage also showed a fire in one of the plant's administrative buildings.