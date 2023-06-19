Piatykhatky Village, The Latest Feather In Ukraine's Counteroffensive Cap

Ukrainian forces regained control of a village in the Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, hitting yet another crucial milestone in their days-old counteroffensive against Russia. According to a Telegram post by a Russian-installed official, Kyiv's "‘wave-like’ offensives yielded results, despite enormous losses,” on the battlefront.

3 things you need to know:

Ukraine was successful in recapturing a hamlet located in southern Zaporizhzhia.

The victory adds yet another invaded territory back into Kyiv's control.

The long-awaited counter-offensive began this June, about 16 months after the war broke out.

Piatykhatky falls to Ukrainian hands

Ukrainian troops made gains on the Piatykhatky village after engaging in heavy fighting with their Russian counterparts on Sunday, according to top Russian official Vladimir Rogov. While Ukraine is yet to publicly acknowledge the feat, it is the first village that it has set free in almost a week of its new operation. The hamlet falls on the route to Melitopol, a key Ukrainian city.

Casualties surge as war intensifies

Both warring sides have witnessed a high number of military casualties since the counteroffensive began. For Russia, it is the highest level of military losses that have occurred since the bloody battle that was fought in Bakhmut in March this year. According to a recent British assessment report, Ukraine has been successful in making "small advances" as Russian troops perform “relatively effective defensive operations” in Ukraine's south.

Another week, another win

Piatykhatky's recapture comes after Ukraine announced last week that it had regained control of a territory stretching about 38 square miles in just a little over a week. Several villages in the Donetsk region were liberated from Russian control, including Lobkove, which is situated near Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia.