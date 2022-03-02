As thousands of Indians are still stranded in War-torn Ukraine, the Indian government is doing its best by sending flights under Operation Ganga to bring all of them back. In one of the flights carrying the stranded Indians from Budapest, the pilot gave a heartwarming speech, which boosted the confidence and enthusiasm of the Indian passengers. This came to light when a video circulated on the internet featuring the pilot giving a touching speech.

The video starts with the pilot standing and making an announcement on the flight. He says, "Hello everyone, welcome onboard to this special flight from Budapest to Delhi. We are very happy to see you all safe and sound and we are proud of each and every one of you for your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, the hardship, the fear, and has made it here safely and now it's time to go back to our motherland, it's time to go home. We will take about nine hours to reach Delhi, which includes a fueling stop in Kutaisi, Georgia. So sit back, relax, sleep, enjoy the flight and get ready to meet your families. Jai Hind!" As the pilot stops, the passengers start clapping and yelling, "Vande Mataram."

People happy for Indians coming back from Ukraine

The video was shared earlier today by ANI and has received more than 67 thousand views and invited a huge number of comments from people who were happy to see the stranded Indian coming back to the country. One Twitter used said, "Goosebumps after Listening Vandemaataram." Another person wrote, "Good job done by our nation, Jay Hind"

The third comment read, "Seriously, it's such a relief to see them coming back home safely. Jay Hind!"

Operation Ganga

In the meanwhile, the government sources suggest that 31 evacuation flights would be operated to neighbouring countries of Ukraine, bringing around 6,300 Indians stranded in the war-torn country. Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and the Indian Air Force will operate the flights as part of Operation Ganga, according to PTI. The Foreign Ministry stated that six flights under Operation Ganga have left for India in the previous 24 hours. On the other hand, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that around 2,000 Indians have returned to their motherland with another 4,000-5,000 on the way.

Image: @ANI/Twitter