Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Says Russian Invasion Of Ukraine 'Illegal Not Unprovoked'

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters spoke on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Wednesday. The famous English musician known for his anti-war stance condemned the West for sending weapons to Ukraine. Waters urged world leaders to cease the war effort and condemn the Russian invasion. He said he was speaking on behalf of the 'voiceless' and highlighted the humanitarian crisis unfolding due to the war. Roger Waters also called out 'war industries' profiteering from the war.

“Your wars will destroy the planet, that is our home and along with every other living thing, we will be sacrificed on the alter of two things, profits from the war to lie in the pockets of the very few and a hegemonic march of some empire or other towards unipolar world domination,” the British musician said.

“It is my assurance that there is no good outcome on that road, that road leads only to disaster, and everyone on that road has a red button in their briefcase the further we go down that road... the closer we are getting to that red button, the closer we’ll get to the armageddon,” he added.

Waters addressed the gathering virtually and his speech was heard by both Russian and Ukrainian delegations. The UNSC meeting on the Russia-Ukraine war was held in New York City, in which delegations from around the world expressed their concerns about the humanitarian crisis at the war zone.

‘Russian invasion illegal but not unprovoked’: Waters

In his speech, Waters condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He, however, claimed it was "not unprovoked". The English musician then went on to call out the “provocateurs” of the war. “The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal, I condemn it in the strongest possible terms, also the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked. So I also condemn the provocateurs in the strongest possible terms”, Waters asserted. The musician also went out to attack the UNSC chamber, by calling them “toothless”. “If this is a toothless chamber I can open my big mouth on behalf of the voiceless without fear of my head getting bitten off, how cool is that,” he said.

Finally, the Pink Floyd musician urged the world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, to end the war.

“From the 4 billion or so brothers and sisters in this voiceless majority…enough is enough. We demand change. President Biden, President Putin, President Zelenskyy, USA, NATO, Russia, the EU, all of you, please change the course now. Agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine today,” the musician said at the UNSC meeting.

“We can stop squandering all our precious resources on war, we can feed our children, we can keep them warm, and we may even learn (to) corporate with all our brothers and sister and save our planet from destruction, wouldn’t that be nice,” he added.

The musician who left the rock band back in 1985, has been an ardent critic of the West’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war. In September last year, he wrote a letter to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” for setting the war-stricken country, “on the path to this disastrous war.” He also criticised Washington and the West for supplying weapons to Ukraine in the war.