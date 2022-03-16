While Russian forces have been continuously launching ferocious attacks on Ukraine for more than 20 days in a row now, attacks around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have also escalated over the past few days. As the Russian troops are advancing towards the city, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has stated that the Russian occupiers' plan to seize the capital city will be never realised.

As reported by the Ukrainian media, Vitali Klitschko in an interview clearly asserted that Russia's planning will never succeed as they will be never able to win the people of Kyiv.

In addition to this, he also said, "Even if they succeed in gaining control over some buildings, they won’t win our people. Kyiv is not only about the buildings, first of all, but it’s also about the people."

Further speaking on the escalating attacks in the capital city, he said that the invaders are trying to sow panic in the city, but it is turning out just the opposite. "People are angry and full of hate and seek revenge", he added.

This is not the first time that the capital city's mayor has expressed his anguish against the Russian forces. Earlier on Monday, he shared a video of Kyiv while he was inspecting the damage in the city. Sharing the visuals of the devastating situation, he said that many cities in Ukraine were destroyed while lives are being taken, and the images are the proof of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia intensifies bombings around Kyiv

Meanwhile, this statement came shortly after multiple attacks were reported around Kyiv as Russian forces have started targeting the city from all its borders. Earlier in the morning, a 12-storey building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district partly collapsed as a result of enemy shelling. According to the Ukrainian state emergency service, two people were injured in the attack, while 35 were evacuated. Also, a neighboring 9-storey building was partially damaged.

Also, images from the state emergency service show the top corner of one building partially destroyed and the other with damages on the roof and upper parts.

Notably, apart from the buildings, Russian forces are also targeting civilians. In a recently released drone video, an unarmed civilian who was trying to flee was shot by the troops in Kyiv.

Image: AP