Plaque With Name Of POTUS Joseph Biden Installed On 'Alley Of Courage' In Kyiv: See Pic

US President Joe Biden's name has been inscribed on a plaque in the 'Alley of Courage' located in the Constitution Square of Kyiv. This comes as Biden arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit, just few days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to show support to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

On August 23, 2022, Presidents of Poland and Ukraine, Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, inaugurated the Alley of Courage in Kyiv's Constitution Square. There will be inscriptions with the names of political figures and officials of the partner nations who have supported Ukraine ever since the Russian invasion.

“It is here, on the Alley of Courage, that the names of the leaders of the states whose peoples are with us from the beginning to the end, to the victorious end, appear,” the President of Ukraine said.

In Kyiv, a plaque with the name of Joe Biden was installed on the Alley of Courage

In Mariinsky Palace, the Presidential residence of Ukraine, President Joe Biden held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to pledge an additional $500 million in US aid and to reaffirm Ukraine of continued support from the US and its allies. "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said.

During the meeting, Biden reiterated unflinching support of the US for the democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. “As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I’m in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," he tweeted.

As we approach the anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

'Putin was dead wrong', says Joe Biden

The President said when Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. “He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong," he said. An unprecedented level of military, economic, and humanitarian support has been provided to Ukraine over the past year by the United States, and that support will continue, according to Biden.

Biden's visit, according to Zelenskyy, is a very important gesture of support for all Ukrainians. According to a member of the Ukrainian Parliament named Kira Rudik, this sends a strong message of support for Ukraine and assurance in Kyiv's success.

A day that will go down in history: US President Joe Biden — in Kyiv. This is a powerful signal of support for Ukraine and confidence in our victory

On Sunday, soon after 4 a.m., Biden silently departed from Joint Base Andrews in the Washington area. He stopped at Ramstein Air Base in Germany before continuing on to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, other leaders of the west have visited Kyiv.

An Alley of Courage, which is situated near the Constitution Square, close to the Verkhovna Rada building, is dedicated to Ukraine's international friends and partners. Russian soldiers launched an offensive on major Ukrainian towns, including the capital Kyiv, on February 24 of last year.