'Playing With Fire': IAEA Warns As Explosions Shake Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Power Plant

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), condemned an attack on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The UN nuclear watchdog director general stated on Sunday that those responsible for "powerful explosions" in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were "playing with fire." This development comes as the authorities reported to IAEA experts that massive damage has been done to some buildings, systems, and equipment.

Meanwhile, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the IAEA, said the recent strike at the site of the nuclear factory is "unacceptable" and whoever is responsible for carrying out these attacks must immediately stop.

"The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing. Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. He further noted, saying, "Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!

Powerful explosions shook area of #Zaporizhzhya NPP last night & today. IAEA experts at #ZNPP report a dozen+ blasts from apparent shelling & some site buildings, systems & equipment damaged, but none so far critical for nuclear safety & security. https://t.co/0nEY45BLAg pic.twitter.com/FgG6erL0IV — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) November 20, 2022

Avoid further attacks & ensure safety of nuke plant, urges Grossi

Grossi also called on both sides to maintain a security zone to avoid further attacks and ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant. Earlier, it came to light that officials had reported that external power from the electric grid was cut off amid fighting, forcing temporary measures to cool the six reactors. Diesel generators were also used to maintain power during the cutoff. Notably, the Zaporizhzhia power plant has been under Russia's control since the start of the war. The plant is situated in a region that Russian authorities previously illegally annexed through a sham referendum, along with three other provinces.

Meanwhile, Renat Karchaa, an advisor to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom company, said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24 news channel: "Twelve strikes hit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from 5.15 p.m. to 5.41 p.m. We mean the perimeter of the plant, but not the industrial zone or any other areas adjacent to the plant."

"The bombardment was massive indeed," said the advisor to the Rosenergoatom CEO. "The plant has not been a target since late September," he added. He further said that there were no casualties among the personnel.

(Image: AP/ Representative)