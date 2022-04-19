'Please, Evacuate Now!': Luhansk Guv Urges Civilians To Leave As Russian Forces Approach

In the wake of Russian forces approaching the region for what is believed to be a decisive battle in separatist regions of Ukraine, Governor of Luhansk Oblast Serhiy Haidaii on Tuesday called on civilians to evacuate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday night stated that Russian troops have started a “battle for Donbas” as fighting between both sides continues to escalate. The town of Kreminna has already fallen to Russian forces.

According to CNN, Haidaii said, “Please, evacuate now! The residents of Kreminna did not make it on time and are now hostages”.

Haidai said that the evacuations would take place even though Russian forces had refused a ceasefire. Luhansk Oblast Governor also noted that the evacuation efforts would be mainly focused on the areas of Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna and Hirske. He also said that people had volunteered to help despite constant shelling by Russian troops.

Haidai, who is also the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said that the police will escort the elderly and less mobile people to the buses and also to the shelters. He said, “Therefore, when you see the police patrol, do not delay, this is a chance to escape. There are fewer opportunities to evacuate from day to day."

Luhansk governor pleaded with the civilians to leave the region as Russian forces started advancing towards the borders of both Luhansk and Donetsk in the Donbas region. As the Russia-Ukraine war neared the eighth week, Moscow appeared to shift its focus away from the eastern Ukrainian region owing to the failure of capturing territories around Kyiv. On Monday, Russian forces entered the Ukrainian town of Kreminna in the eastern Luhansk region with a “huge amount of equipment”, noted Hiadai. He claimed that the “offensive has begun”.

Zelenskyy avers Ukraine 'will not surrender'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Russian forces have launched a “large-scale offensive” in the battle for the Donbas region. He also said that a “significant” portion of Russian troops is now concentrated in the region. It is to note here ever since Russian Defence Ministry announced the drawback of forces from Kyiv and Chernihiv, Ukrainian intelligence had claimed that the so-called de-escalation’ claimed by Moscow was for ‘reorganising’ troops in the Donbas region.

Noting the concentration of Russian forces in Donbas, Zelenskyy went on to say that regardless of the number of soldiers, Ukraine “will fight”. Ukrainian President averred that his country’s forces will not surrender “any part of Ukraine” and they do not seek to take “any land that is not ours”. He also declared that the “battle of Donbas” has begun while claiming that Russia had been preparing for it for a “long time”. Echoing similar remarks as Zelenksyy, his chief of staff Andrii Yermak declared that the “second phase of the war has started.”

