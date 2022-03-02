PM Modi Assures All Indians Stranded In Ukraine Will Be Evacuated Safely At UP Rally

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi while addressing a rally at Robertsganj ahead of Uttar Pradesh Phase 6 elections assured that government will do everything possible to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine amid an escalating invasion from Russia. PM Modi said that 100s of Indians have already been brought back to their homeland under 'Operation Ganga' and to accelerate the mission he informed that the government has sent four of its ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to oversee the rescue mission.

"We're making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in Ukraine under Operation Ganga. 1000s of citizens were brought back to India. To accelerate this mission, India has sent its 4 ministers there, will leave no stone unturned for the safe passage of Indians," said PM Modi

Prime Minister added that India's diplomacy and its rising strength is the major reason why the evacuation under "operation Ganga" is possible. The stranded students in Ukraine in the video said that neither the Russian forces nor the Ukrainian forces are attacking any individual carrying the national flag of India--Tricolour. They further said that they were provided free passage amid the Russia-Ukraine war when the troops saw the Indian national flag.

Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland.



— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 2, 2022

India's External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar has informed via his social media handle that Six flights have left the neighbouring countries of Ukraine in the last 24 hours, he further updated that 1377 more Indians have been evacuated from the war-hit country. Among the six evacuation flights first one from Poland have also left for India.

MEA confirms no Indians left in Kyiv

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who was present in the high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi informed on Tuesday that the meeting began with an expression of deep regret over Naveen Shekharappa's death. Naveen, a 21-year-old Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning. Shringla further informed that there are no Indian nationals left in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine which is currently under attack by Russian troops. The Foreign Secretary also informed that a special team of officers have been sent to Belgorod (in Russia) which is close to Kharkiv, to extract Indian citizens from the conflict zone, specifying that evacuation from Kharkiv is the current priority.