PM Modi Briefs President Kovind On Progress In Evacuation Of Indians From Ukraine: Sources

As India has stepped up Operation Ganga, PM Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and briefed him about all issues arising out of the Ukraine-Russia war. As per sources, the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine also came up for discussion. On Monday night, the PM chaired a high-level meeting on the situation in the war-hit nation in the presence of Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh, Piyush Goyal and top bureaucrats. This was the third such meeting presided over by him in a span of 24 hours amid concerns over the safety of Indians.

Focus on safe return of Indians

Though India has abstained from voting on three UNSC resolutions pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war, it has called for the immediate cessation of violence. Meanwhile, PM Modi has spoken to both the Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During his discussion with Putin, the Prime Minister reiterated that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Calling for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, he stressed on the safety of Indians.

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, 7 evacuation flights carrying nearly 1,578 nationals have reached India. While Puri, Rijiju and Singh will be going to Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Scindia shall visit Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs has already set up 24x7 control centres to assist Indians in reaching the Ukrainian border points. Furthermore, it has also has launched a dedicated Twitter handle pertaining to this mission. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi urged the stranded students to not panic.