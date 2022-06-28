PM Modi Called For Immediate End To Hostilities In Ukraine War At G7 Summit: FS Kwatra

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now made India’s position clear on the issue at the G7 summit as he called for an immediate end to the hostilities. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra informed that the PM reiterated the need to end the conflict with dialogue and also claimed that a resolution should be reached by choosing the path of diplomacy. PM Modi has been appealing to both Russia and Ukraine for peace ever since the war started on February 24.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra was speaking at a press conference when he said that PM Modi reiterated his stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. Replying to a query on India’s stand on the issue, Kwatra said, “On Russia-Ukraine, PM made India’s position clear including an immediate end to hostilities; dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the situation.” He further highlighted that PM Modi has spoken with the world leaders on the knockdown effect of the conflict in Eastern Europe on the food security crisis, especially in the vulnerable countries.

“PM also put forward knockdown effect of the conflict on food security crisis, especially on vulnerable countries,” Kwatra said. It is pertinent to note that PM Modi has been appealing to both countries to end hostilities ever since the start of the war. Earlier, PM Modi intervened and had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested that a direct conversation between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assist the ongoing peace efforts. PM Modi had also expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property in Ukraine due to the war.

India at the G7 Summit

Meanwhile, India is being looked upon as a solution provider by other nations, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. PM Modi attended the G7 Summit in Germany on June 26-27 and held meetings with world leaders to discuss a number of topics, ranging from climate change to the supply of wheat to the world amid the Ukraine-Russia war.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the G7 summit showed that India’s presence is valued by all and that India is looked upon as a solution provider by all. You would have seen the body language and camaraderie of leaders with our PM,” Kwatra added. It is noteworthy that India is among the five partner countries invited to attend the G7 Summit.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP/PMINDIA.GOV.IN