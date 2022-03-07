PM Modi spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for nearly 35 minutes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the war-hit nation, government sources revealed. While discussing the evolving situation, the PM also touched upon the continuing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Expressing deep concern over the conflict and the resultant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, he reiterated the demand for an immediate cessation of violence.

Moreover, the PM affirmed that India has always stood for the peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the parties. On this occasion, he thanked Zelenskyy for the help extended by his government in the evacuation of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine. PM Modi also showed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian students still stuck in the war-hit nation and stressed the need for their quick evacuation.

While nearly 700 Indian students are still stuck in Sumy, it is perceived that Russia's announcement of a ceasefire in the city might help in their speedy evacuation. Earlier, sources indicated that PM Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin later this afternoon. He has already had a telephonic conversation with Putin twice since the outbreak of the war. Moreover, the PM has chaired several high-level meetings to review the safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi spoke on phone to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.The phone call lasted for about 35 minutes. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia & Ukraine: GoI Sources



India's mission to evacuate citizens from Ukraine

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals. As per the MEA, the top priority is to rescue Indians from Sumy, which is under intense attack from the Russian forces.

The situation got tense after Naveen, a 4th-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University was killed in a Russian attack. As Putin's forces went on the offensive by attacking central Freedom Square and the residential districts of Kharkiv, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an urgent advisory at 4.57 pm IST on March 2 asking stranded students to leave Kharkiv immediately. A day earlier, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked stranded students in Sumy to be ready to leave on short notice.