Even as the evacuation of students has gained pace, PM Modi chaired a meeting on Friday to review the situation arising out of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Senior bureaucrats including Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting. The visuals of the meeting indicated that the PM took stock of the present situation in the war-hit nation and the evacuation of Indians. Two days earlier, he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time since the outbreak of the war to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review the Ukraine-related situation.#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/jAbLsRLBoR — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

Operation Ganga

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals. As per the MEA, the top priority is to rescue Indians from Kharkiv, which is under intense attack from the Russian forces.

The situation got tense after Naveen, a 4th-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University was killed in a Russian attack. As Putin's forces went on the offensive by attacking central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an urgent advisory at 4.57 pm IST on Wednesday asking stranded students to leave Kharkiv immediately. They were asked to reach Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka regions by 6 pm (Ukrainian time) and proceed even on foot if vehicles are not available.

Meanwhile, Russian National Defence Control Center head Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev revealed that 130 buses are ready to depart from the Belgorod Region to rescue Indian students from Kharkiv and Sumy. Speaking to the media on Thursday evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that nearly 18,000 Indian nationals had left Ukraine since the first advisory was issued by the Centre. Moreover, he added that 6400 citizens had been brought back from the war-hit country via 30 flights as part of Operation Ganga. Earlier in the day, VK Singh divulged an Indian had been shot in Kyiv and hospitalised.