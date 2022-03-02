Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday. According to the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi expressed his anguish over the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. During the conversation, the Indian Prime Minister reiterated New Delhi's appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue in order to prevent any further escalation of Russian aggression in Ukraine. While speaking with PM Modi, Michel expressed his condolences on the death of an Indian student in Kharkiv. Notably, an Indian student, who lost his life in Kharkiv has been identified as Naveen Shekharappa from Chalageri village of Haveri district in Karnataka. Later in the day, PM Modi also spoke to the deceased student's father and expressed his condolences.

I expressed my condolences to @PMOIndia for the loss of life of an Indian student in #Kharkiv today due to indiscriminate Russian attacks against innocent civilians.



European countries 🇵🇱🇭🇺🇸🇰🇲🇩🇺🇦🇪🇺are wholeheartedly helping Indian citizens to evacuate from #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/VzG3OX3o47 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 1, 2022

PM Modi holds dials EU leaders, highlights India’s efforts to send aid to Ukraine

Besides, PM Modi also spoke about efforts being made by India to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines, to the affected areas. The Prime Minister stressed that the contemporary global order was anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, the release said. According to the PMO's statement, the Indian Prime Minister also welcomed the recent peace talks between the delegations of Kyiv and Moscow. Notably, on Monday, a delegation of Russia and Ukraine met at the Ukraine-Belarus border. Though the dialogue did not turn productive in establishing peace in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said that a second meeting would be held in the near future.

It is worth mentioning that the country has been witnessing the aggression of Russian forces since February 24-- after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-fledged war against Ukraine. According to Kyiv's Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko, at least ten people were killed and 35 others were injured after a rocket hit Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv on Tuesday. As per Herashchenko, the building was hit by a cruise missile. Notably, on Tuesday, the Prime Minister also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. During the interaction, the statement said that the Indian Prime Minister also briefed his French Excellency about New Delhi's efforts in evacuating its citizens from the conflict areas.

