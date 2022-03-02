PM Modi Dials France's Macron, Stresses On Importance Of Humanitarian Access To Ukraine

Amid the deteriorating situation in war-hit Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, March 1. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi stressed the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access as well as the smooth movement of all people leaving the conflict zone.

During the interaction, the Indian Prime Minister also briefed the French President about New Delhi's efforts to evacuate its citizens from the conflict areas. PM Modi briefed him about India's effort in ensuring urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations.

MEA confirms no Indians left in Kyiv

Notably, two days before Russia announced its military offensive in Ukraine, the Indian Government had started evacuating its citizens from the country. According to the latest development, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that all Indian nationals have left the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and nearly 60% of Indians in Ukraine have left the country so far.

According to the PMO's statement, Prime Minister Modi also welcomed the recent peace talks between the delegations of Kyiv and Moscow. Notably, on Monday, a delegation of Russia and Ukraine met at the Ukraine-Belarus border. Though the dialogue did not turn productive in establishing peace in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said that a second meeting would be held in the near future. It is worth mentioning that the country has been witnessing the aggression of Russian forces since February 24.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel and expressed his anguish over the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. During the talks, PM Modi reiterated India's appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.

According to Kyiv's Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko, at least ten people were killed and 35 others were injured after a rocket hit Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday. As per Herashchenko, the building was hit by a cruise missile.

