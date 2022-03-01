Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Slovak Republic counterpart Eduard Heger on Monday late at night. According to the statement released by PMO, PM Modi thanked Heger for providing assistance in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine. During the conversation, the Indian Prime Minister also urged Heger to assist New Delhi in evacuating the stranded Indian nationals from the war zone. "Prime Minister thanked Eduard Heger for the assistance provided by the Slovak Republic in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India. He requested for Slovak Republic's continued assistance in the next few days as India undertook to evacuate other citizens from conflict zones," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

According to the statement released by PMO on Monday late at night, he also expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and reiterated the need for a return to dialogue. PM Modi also stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. Further, the PM's office informed that Mr Modi notified his Slovak Republic counterpart about the deployment of the Indian Minister of Law & Justice, Kiren Rijiju as his special envoy to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens.

PM Modi chairs a high-level meeting with top Cabinet ministers

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held a high-level meeting over the ongoing situation in Ukraine. According to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, PM Modi said that the entire government machinery has been working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure. Notably, this was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. The meeting was also attended by the top cabinet ministers including, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Foreign Secretary of India Harsh V Shringla and Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.

According to the sources of news agency ANI, the 'Special Envoys' including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Scindia, Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians. It is worth mentioning that the Indian Government started the evacuation of Indian nationals that mostly comprise students just two days before Russia announced the invasion of Ukraine. As of today, Air India flights have evacuated at least 1,156 Indians from Ukraine.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@eduardheger/PTI