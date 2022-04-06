PM Modi Praises Bipartisanship In India On Foreign Policy Matters Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As the world remains at the edge with the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated how it was the collective duty of all to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi assured that the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Indians do not face any troubles in the adverse situation of the war.

Highlighting how the rich level of debate and the constructive points have illustrated that there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy, the Prime Minister of India said that such bipartisanship augurs well for India on the world stage. "Over the last few days, Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views," he added in his post on Twitter.

It is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2022

'PM Modi's personal intervention for ceasefire made Op Ganga possible'

As the discussion on the Ukraine-Russia conflict continued in the Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha earlier in the day threw light on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention for a ceasefire in Ukraine made Operation Ganga possible.

"PM Modi called the leaders of both countries and made the ceasefire possible. The situation in Sumi and Kharkiv was severe. PM spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and apprised him about the situation of students in Kharkiv. He received assurances from leaders of both countries regarding the ceasefire. His personal intervention made the operation possible," said Jaishankar, adding that Operation Ganga was the most challenging rescue operation undertaken by him in 45 years. He emphasized that India was the first country to evacuate its citizens from the war-ridden nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that under Operation Ganga, 90 flights including 76 were civilian flights and 14 were IAF flights were operated to bring back 22,500 Indians from Ukraine. The stranded students hailed from 35 state and Union Territories of India with over 1000 students each from Kerala, UP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan.