PM Modi Speaks To Netherlands Counterpart Mark Rutte; Discusses Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Amid the worsening situation of the Russia-Ukraine war that entered the 13th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He welcomed the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hoped for an early resolution. This comes a day after the Prime Minister had a telephonic conversation with both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

PM Modi also informed Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the progress in the evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict areas, and India’s assistance in form of urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to chair a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, March 9. The meeting will deliberate over the ongoing evacuation of the stranded Indians from various neighbouring countries of Ukraine under Operation Ganga. The Union Cabinet is also likely to discuss the repercussions of the ongoing war on the Indian economy.

All Indian students evacuated from Sumy

All Indian students trapped in Ukraine's Sumy moved out of the city through a Humanitarian Corridor on Tuesday, a day after a localised ceasefire announced by the Russians collapsed and fierce fighting resumed, blocking their exit to safety.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that all Indian students have been moved out from Sumy. He said that they are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine.

About 18,000 Indians brought back

About 18,000 Indians have been brought back by special flights so far. A total of 410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by two special civilian flights from Suceava, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation. With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

Operation Ganga

Under Operation Ganga, the Central Government has been aiming to evacuate stranded Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia would be coordinating the evacuation mission for Indians from Romania and Moldova.

Image: AP, PTI