PM Modi Speaks To UK PM Boris Johnson; Duo Calls For De-escalation And Peace In Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to his British counterpart Boris Johnson over a telephonic conversation to discuss the Ukraine situation as the war entered day 27. PM Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine. The PM emphasised that India believed in respect for international law and territorial integrity of all states, PMO informed.

"The pair agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected...Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter, the leaders said, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity," a press release by 10 Downing street read.

'India-UK should intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation'

Prime Minister Modi also updated on India’s support for the humanitarian situation in the war-hit nation. Johnson said that the UK and India should intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in the region.

"PM Modi conveyed his desire to welcome PM Johnson in India at an early date. The two leaders also discussed issues of bilateral interests in various areas. PM Modi appreciated the progress in implementing 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during Virtual Summit last year," the PMO said.

India has maintained a neutral stand amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. New Delhi has not outrightly condemned Moscow's offensive but has repeatedly urged the countries involved to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy. India had also abstained from key votes in the United Nations (UN) on the Ukraine crisis.

On the other hand, United Kingdown has imposed biting economic sanctions on Russia. The UK has banned imports of luxury goods to Russia and degraded the trade status, allowing the Johnson administration to impose a heavy tariff. All Russian flights have been banned from US, UK, EU and Canadian airspace. The UK has also levied sanctions on several Russian oligarchs.