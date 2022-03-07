Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its 12th day with major cities in the ex-Soviet nation still reeling under unhindered bombing. Meanwhile, the Russian Military on Monday declared a ceasefire in Ukraine from 7:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors. The decision came after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron wherein he stressed on preserving the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants. Subsequently, Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions will witness the ceasefire that will come into effect at 10: AM Moscow time.

In the meantime, Special Emergency Services of Ukraine, in its update on Monday said, "In total, rescuers made more than 60 trips per day to eliminate fires and to dismantle the ruins of destroyed buildings. In total, more than 50 units of fire and rescue equipment and about 300 people were involved in the DSNS." It added, "about 200 people were rescued and evacuated by rescuers during the fire and demolition of the gutters. Also, firefighters under the Zavalami found the bodies of 8 dead persons. The final information on the victims and victims is currently being specified."

Here are all the latest updates as Russia-Ukraine war enters its 12th day:

1. The International Court of Justice has opened two days of hearings at its headquarters, the Peace Palace, into Ukraine's request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion. Ukraine is presenting its arguments Monday morning and Russia can respond to the same on Tuesday.

2. Massive anti-war protests broke out in Moscow, thousands detained.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the Russia-Ukraine war situation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The phone call lasted for about 35 minutes. Both leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia & Ukraine, according to GoI Sources told Republic TV. "Informed PM Modi about countering Russian aggression. India appreciates assistance to its citizens during the war & Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue. Grateful for support to the Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy said.

4. In latest retaliation against the Russian onslaught, New Zealand on Monday sanctioned at least 100 Russians including President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and PM Mikhail Mishustin.

5. Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov blames Russian 'terrorists' for having 'no pity' even for children. Taking to Facebook, the Minister wrote that "Russian Peace" is trying to suffocate the hero city of Mariupol. "We use every minute to strengthen our defences. All efforts are aimed around the clock to enter the needs of our defenders," he said in a statement.

6. In the operational update information on Monday, the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine said, "Acting insidious, the occupiers violate the rules of International Humanitarian Law, shelling civilians, "green corridors", taking women and children hostage, deploy equipment, ammunition in residential neighbourhoods of cities, artificially create a humanitarian crisis in occupied settlements."

7. Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Mikolayiv with glimpses of destruction emerging on social media.

8. The third round of Russia Ukraine peace talks at 4:30 pm today. In the second session of negotiations held on March 5, both countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities.

9. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sent letters to the top diplomats in the European Union (EU), the Group of Seven (G7), and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell with a specific list of sanctions against Russia that Ukraine expects to be imposed. “Today, I signed letters to all foreign ministers of the European Union, G7, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs with a specific list of sanctions that Ukraine expects and that is needed to finally clamp down Russian economy and stop the war in Ukraine," Kuleba stressed.

10. Ukraine forces gun down Russian jet: Footage emerged of the moment when Ukraine gunned down an alleged Russian jet over Kharkiv. The Russian plane was reportedly a Su-25 fighter, which was hit by Ukrainian Air Defence Forces. As seen in the video the Russian plane bursts into a huge fireball as it is struck by two Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles (SAM).

11. Indian student Harjot Singh who was hospitalised after sustaining bullet injuries in Kyiv in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is now all set to land in New Delhi on Monday evening. As a part of India's ongoing evacuation program 'Operation Ganga', the student along with other stranded Indians is presently on his journey and has already crossed the Ukrainian border and entered neighbouring Poland.

12. Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison challenged China to sanction Russia. Addressing a Sydney-based foreign policy think tank, he said that no country would have more impact on the Russian invasion than China and it should therefore end its tacit political and economic support of the war and immediately impose sanctions on Moscow. "No country would have a greater impact right now on Russia's violent aggression towards Ukraine than China," Morrison told the Lowy Institute. "The crisis that now grips Europe heralds a moment of choice for China," Morrison continued.

13. UK aid to Ukraine: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has declared that the nation will donate an additional $100 million to the Ukrainian administration to help alleviate financial strains brought on by Russia's 'unprovoked' and 'unlawful invasion'. The money, worth roughly Rs 760 crore, would be used to keep the Ukrainian government's basic activities running, according to the Prime Minister.

