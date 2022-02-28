As negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine on the Belarusian border headed towards a concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 28, had a telephonic conversation with his Romanian counterpart, Nicolae Ciucă, where he thanked him for helping in the evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine over the last few days. PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to the Romanian PM for allowing Indian citizens to enter Romania without visas, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war. As of Monday, February 28, five flights (one in Mumbai and four in Delhi) carrying Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India carrying a total of 1,156 passengers.

"The Prime Minister also expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. Prime Minister Modi also stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations," the Indian Prime Ministers' office informed.

This comes after PM Modi chaired another high-level meeting on the worsening situation in Ukraine. The meeting had in attendance Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary, and PM's Principal Secretary among others.

This was the second such meeting of the day. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh have been sent to neighbouring countries of Ukraine as Special Envoys of India.

Health Ministry Revises Travel Guidelines For Evacuated Indians

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) revised its international travel advisory on Monday, on humanitarian grounds, allowing the following exemptions in the advisory for Indians travelling from Ukraine: