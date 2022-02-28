Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | PM Modi Thanks His Romanian Counterpart For Helping Evacuate Indians Stranded In Ukraine

PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Romanian counterpart and thanked him for helping in the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

Ukraine

As negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine on the Belarusian border headed towards a concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 28, had a telephonic conversation with his Romanian counterpart, Nicolae Ciucă, where he thanked him for helping in the evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine over the last few days. PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to the Romanian PM for allowing Indian citizens to enter Romania without visas, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India. 

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war. As of Monday, February 28, five flights (one in Mumbai and four in Delhi) carrying Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India carrying a total of 1,156 passengers. 

"The Prime Minister also expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. Prime Minister Modi also stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations," the Indian Prime Ministers' office informed. 

This comes after PM Modi chaired another high-level meeting on the worsening situation in Ukraine. The meeting had in attendance Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary, and PM's Principal Secretary among others.

This was the second such meeting of the day. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh have been sent to neighbouring countries of Ukraine as Special Envoys of India. 

Health Ministry Revises Travel Guidelines For Evacuated Indians 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) revised its international travel advisory on Monday, on humanitarian grounds, allowing the following exemptions in the advisory for Indians travelling from Ukraine:

  • Indian nationals not fulfilling either of the mandatory requirements (pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test report or fully vaccinated certificate) as laid down in the present ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ have been exempted from uploading these documents on Air-Suvidha Portal before departure to India.
  • Further, individuals who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination (irrespective of the country of departure/vaccination) have been allowed to leave the arrival airport in India with the advice to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days.
  • In case a traveller is not able to submit a pre-arrival RT PCR test or who has not completed their COVID-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India. If tested positive they shall be clinically managed as per laid down protocol.
