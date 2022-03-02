Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday, PMO said. As Poland has been playing a significant role in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the assistance being provided by the Polish government. PM Modi thanked his Polish Excellency for relaxing visa requirements for Indian citizens crossing over to Poland from Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister warmly thanked President Duda for the assistance provided by Poland in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for the special gesture of relaxing visa requirement for Indian citizens crossing over to Poland from Ukraine," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a release on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian government has been evacuating its nationals from Ukraine since February 22 this year under the operation "Ganga". However, the evacuation operation has been badly affected as the Ukrainian government shut its airspace because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace. Since then, people have to reach via trains and buses to at least near the border areas of Poland. During the interaction, PM Modi expressed his particular appreciation for the warm reception and facilitation extended by Polish citizens to Indian nationals at this difficult time. According to the official release, PM Modi alluded to the friendly relations between the two countries and recalled the assistance offered by Poland in the wake of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001.

"PM Modi also recollected the exemplary role played by the Maharaja of Jamnagar in rescuing several Polish families and young orphans during the Second World War," as per the PMO statement.

PM Modi also spoke to Macron and President of the European Council

Further, he informed Duda that General V.K. Singh (Retd.), Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, would be stationed in Poland as his special envoy, to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens. The Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. He stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, the release said. Notably, earlier in the day, PM Modi also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Council Charles Michel and discussed the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI