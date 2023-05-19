PM Modi To Meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy On Sidelines Of G7 Meet In Japan's Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Hiroshima, Japan on the sidelines of the G7 summit. This meeting marks the first in-person interaction between the two since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed from India to attend the G7 Summit to be held in Hiroshima between May 19 and 21. The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders' Summit. After the Japan visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Papua New Guinea for the FIPIC Summit. PM Modi will also visit Australia and hold bilateral talks with his Australian Counterpart PM Anthony Albanese.

The Group of Seven is an informal group of leading industrialized nations. It consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. As is customary in recent years, leaders from some non-G-7 countries and international organizations will also participate in some sessions. This year, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam are invited, as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stresses the importance of reaching out to developing countries in the so-called Global South and U.S. allies and partners.