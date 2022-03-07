PM Modi To Speak With Russian Prez Putin This Afternoon, After Dialling Zelensky: Sources

As Russia prepares to bomb Ukraine's military structures, government sources on Monday stated that PM Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon - the second time in weeks. Previously, sources reported that PM Modi will speak to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the ongoing conflict- the second time in weeks. Till date, India has abstained from condemning Russia at the UNSC, UNHRC, UNGA, highlighting its ongoing efforts to evacuate over 18,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine.

PM Modi to speak to Putin

Earlier on February 25, PM Modi spoke to Putin over phone, wherein he had called for ‘immediate cessation of violence’ and highlighted that differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through 'honest and sincere' dialogue. As Putin continued to shell Kyiv, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has repeatedly urged PM Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ask him to stop the war. Other world leaders like the German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Naftali Bennett have met with Putin to discuss his invasion of Ukraine.

Notably, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are likely to take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha to exit war-torn cities - but was abandoned after Russia began shelling again. India is currently seeking to evacuate 700-800 students stranded in Sumy which has been under Russian bombing for days.

Zelenskyy slams NATO, Putin demands surrender

On Sunday, Zelenskyy slammed what he described as ‘weak’ NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone adding that ‘people will die because of you’. He asked EU nations, US, UK and the allied nations to provide Kyiv with fighter jets so that the nation can counter Russian missiles. He has also agreed to direct talks with Putin, as Russia prepares to bomb Ukraine's defense complex - close to cities.

On the other hand, Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that his campaign in Ukraine was going according to plan. Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine said that he would not end the military operation until Kyiv stopped fighting and his demands were met. Putin has also threatened that Ukraine's statehood was in jeopardy as the West continues to supply arms to the nation. Over 1 million people have already fled from Ukraine to bordering nations - Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Moldova, as Russia combats Ukrainian troops in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land.