PM Modi To Speak With Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy As Russia's Invasion Continues For 12th Day

As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, government sources stated that PM Modi will speak to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday about the ongoing conflict- the second time in weeks. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has repeatedly urged PM Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ask him to stop the war. Till date, India has abstained from condemning Russia at the UNSC, UNHRC, UNGA, highlighting its ongoing efforts to evacuate over 18,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine.

PM Modi to speak with Zelenskyy

Previously, Ambassador of Ukraine to India Dr Igor Polikha invoked the Mahabharata to get India's support saying, “India had qualified in diplomacy through Kautilya, Chanakya several thousand years ago when Europe had no civilization. India is an influential global player and for many years, was the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which was created at the time of the cold war. At present, we are pleading for political assistance from India. Modiji is one of the most powerful leaders of the world and has a special partnership with Russia.” Other world leaders like the German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Naftali Bennett have met with Putin to discuss his invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on February 25, PM Modi spoke to Putin over phone, wherein he had called for ‘immediate cessation of violence’ and highlighted that differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through 'honest and sincere' dialogue. Notably, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are likely to take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha to exit war-torn cities - but was abandoned after Russia began shelling again.

Zelenskyy slams NATO, Putin demands surrender

On Sunday, Zelenskyy slammed what he described as ‘weak’ NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone adding that ‘people will die because of you’. He asked EU nations, US, UK and the allied nations to provide Kyiv with fighter jets so that the nation can counter Russian missiles. He has also agreed to direct talks with Putin, as Russia prepares to bomb Ukraine's defense complex - close to cities.

On the other hand, Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that his campaign in Ukraine was going according to plan. Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine said that he would not end the military operation until Kyiv stopped fighting and his demands were met. Putin has also threatened that Ukraine's statehood was in jeopardy as the West continues to supply arms to the nation. Over 1 million people have already fled from Ukraine to bordering nations - Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Moldova, as Russia combats Ukrainian troops in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land