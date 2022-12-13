'PM Modi Told Putin To His Face…': UK Foreign Secy Hails India's 'era Not Of War' Message

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his anti-war remark that was made to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 meeting. He said it was PM Modi who told the Kremlin leader face-to-face that the world is not interested in war and the only route to peace in Europe is for Putin to end his war and withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine.

"He (Putin) is waging a 19th-century war of imperial conquest, deliberately debasing international behavior, and utterly contemptuous of today's values," cleverly stated. "And by attacking one of the world's biggest producers of food and fertiliser, he is driving up global prices and inflicting still greater hardship on some of the poorest people around the world," the British Foreign Secretary added.

Quoting PM Modi, Cleverly said that he told Putin to his face: "I know that today's era is not the era of war. The only route to peace in Europe is for Putin to end his war and withdraw his troops." The British Foreign Secretary further stressed that Putin wants to turn back the clock to the era when big countries treated their neighbours as prey. He went on to say that when powerful countries like China reject defensive alliances as bloc politics, they are either misinterpreting every nation's desire for peace or are ignorant of international law.

UK wants India to become a permanent member of UNSC

The UK foreign secretary announced that the United Kingdom wants to welcome Brazil, India, Japan, and Germany as permanent members of the UN Security Council, alongside permanent African representation. "Our aim is to uphold a historic shared achievement that benefits everyone." He also revealed that a free trade agreement (FTA) was among his focus areas, as UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch started the latest round of talks in New Delhi.

Cleverly further stated that Britain will continue to show long-term commitment to Indo-Pacific, including by joining the Trans-Pacific free trade agreement as soon as possible. "The UK will strengthen its cooperation with India, the new president of the G20, and finalise our trade agreement with them," he added.

(With ANI inputs)