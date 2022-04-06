Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention for ceasefire in Ukraine made Operation Ganga possible, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Addressing the Parliament on the Russia-Ukraine war and the 'challenging' mission to evacuate its nationals, the Minister said, "PM Modi called the leaders of both countries and made the ceasefire possible."

"The situation in Sumi and Kharkiv was severe. PM spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and apprised him about the situation of students in Kharkiv. He received assurances from leaders of both countries regarding ceasefire. His personal intervention made the operation possible," said Jaishankar.

He informed that Operation Ganga was the most challenging rescue operation undertaken by him in 45 years. He emphasised that India was the first country to evacuate its citizens from the war-ridden nation.

"No other nation has evacuated so many people on such a large scale before. My counter parts in other nations were surprised that we managed to fly in 90 planes from Ukraine. Operation Ganga has been the most challenging in my 45 years of experience. In Yemen too, Operation Rahat was undertaken to rescue Indian nationals. We had requested ceasefire to evacuate our citizens," the Minister said.

Highlighting the actions taken by the Indian Embassy and the Foreign Ministry during the rescue mission, "In Sumi and Kharkiv, we were in constant connection with the citizens. We arranged buses and trains from all possible sources. We always study every operation and learn from places we should. Ukraine's neighbours were supportive throughout the Operation.

22,000 Indians evacuated via Operation Ganga

In his previous briefing on the Russia-Ukraine war, EAM had said that Operation Ganga was launched at a time when military actions, including airstrikes and shelling. It involved movement in a war-torn situation in a large country, at times over 1000 km and required exiting border checkpoints clogged by an estimated 26 lakh refugees

The stranded students hailed from 35 state and Union Territories of India with over 1000 students each from Kerala, UP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Under Operation Ganga, 90 flights including 76 were civilian flights and 14 were IAF flights were operated to bring back 22,500 Indians from Ukraine.