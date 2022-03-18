PM Sheikh Hasina Thanks PM Modi For Evacuating Bangladesh Nationals From Ukraine Amid War

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanking him for rescuing Bangladeshi nationals from the war-torn Ukraine. In her letter, Sheikh Hasina called the Indian Government's whole-hearted cooperation a 'testament to the unique and enduring relationship' that the two countries share.

"I write to express my sincere thanks to you and your government for extending support and assistance in rescuing and evacuating some Bangladeshi nationals along with the Indians who were stranded in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. The wholehearted cooperation that your government has been extending in this regard is a testament to the unique and enduring relationship that our two countries have been enjoying over the years," wrote the Bangladeshi PM.

Bangladeshi PM wishes India 'Happy Holi'

PM Hasina also gratefully recalled PM Modi's last visit to her country during the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and stated that the bilateral engagement between India and Bangladesh had been further consolidated at all levels during the past few years.

"I gratefully recall your visit to Bangladesh during the celebration of the birth centenary of our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year. Our bilateral ties have been further consolidated through meaningful engagement at all levels over the past years," she wrote.

"I am confident that both Bangladesh and India would continue to stand by each other in all the time and work together to realise the collective aspirations of the people of the two countries. I wish you good health and a very happy Holi ahead," the Bangladesh PM concluded.

Earlier, the Bangladesh PM had thanked PM Modi for rescuing nine Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’ on March 9. With the evacuation of the last 600 stranded Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy city on March 11, the Government of India has successfully completed Operation Ganga. The country has rescued over 20,000 citizens through 90 special flights. Apart from Bangladeshi nationals, India has also evacuated four Nepali nationals, Pakistanis, and even Tunisian students.

Image: ANI